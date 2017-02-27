We’re Urged To Take Care During Roadworks

Drivers are being advised to take extra care near the Green Street Roundabout, as more roadworks get underway to make the area safer.

A new zebra crossing will be introduced at the busy section to make it more pedestrian friendly.

Resurfacing work is also being done for the first time since the roundabout it was built 24 years ago.

Temporary kerbs are being installed today which mean traffic restrictions are in place today and tomorrow between 9.15 and 3pm.

The next phase of the project will start on the 13th of March.