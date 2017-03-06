Driver Seeks Soaked Pedestrian

A driver who inadvertently soaked a pedestrian in this morning’s rainy conditions is hoping to track him down – and pay for his dry cleaning.

Felicity Stather says she was in David Place, heading towards Bath Street, when she drove through a puddle.

She took to Facebook, in the hope of finding the man she splashed.

Speaking to Channel 103, Felicity added: “I saw a massive wave in my wing mirror, I saw a guy get absolutely soaked but I didn’t have a chance to stop unfortunately.

“Sometimes these things happen and you just don’t know until it’s too late.”

On the man she drenched, Felicity said: “He had quite a big umbrella, but unfortunately I don’t think that really helped!

“The water had filled a pot hole, so the road looked flat – you didn’t see it until you had gone through it.

“It’s very unfortunate, but if it had been me, I would have been furious.

“I was mortified, I felt so bad, so I’d love to pay for his dry cleaning and buy him tea and cake and apologise.”

Were you soaked by a car on Bath Street this morning?

You can email us: news@channel103.com

Or contact us on Facebook