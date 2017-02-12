Driver In Serious Crash By Georgetown Garage

Emergency services have had to deal with a serious crash for the second weekend in a row.

A driver is recovering in hospital following the incident in the early of this morning, by Georgetown Garage.

However those who were on the scene say the situation could have been a lot worse.

Firefighters had to use specialist equipment to free the man from his vehicle just after 1am.

Those on the scene said the driver appeared to be unconscious, but once they reached him they were astounded he’d appeared to have not suffered any serious wounds.

Paramedics and other officers worked together to put the man on a stretcher and take him in an ambulance to hospital.

The area’s now re-opened and Jersey Police have launched an investigation.

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service’s Watch Commander, Andy Gallie, said:

“Given the high energy of this impact and the damage sustained to the vehicle, it’s astounding that this incident didn’t result in serious injury or even fatality. This is the second consecutive weekend which crews from Jersey Fire and Rescue have attended serious collisions, and on both occasions the vehicle occupants have been extraordinarily fortunate to walk away relatively unharmed.”