NEWS
Driver Caught Doing 65mph In The Tunnel
7th September 2017
A driver has been caught doing 65 miles an hour through the Tunnel – which is a 30mph zone.
The motorist was stopped by St Helier Honorary Police during a routine speed check on Wednesday.
They have been reported for dangerous driving.
Two others motorists were recorded going at 58 and 57 miles an hour in a 40 mph zone.
They have been reported for speeding.
