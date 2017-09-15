Drink Milk To Sleep Better

A drink to help you sleep better is being made in Jersey.
‘Sleep Well Milk’ is made using pure Jersey milk and honey.
It also has Valerian. The root of the herb has been used for more than 2,000 years and is the common ingredient in many leading sleep aid products.
The drink has been invented by local couple Allan and Sam Watts.
He says it was important that the product was locally-sourced.
“We wanted to use Jersey milk from Jersey cows in Jersey. They produce the best milk in the world, which is 20% higher in protein and calcium than milk from other breeds. It is also primarily A2 protein which is suitable for people who are lactose intolerant. The result is a drink that is totally unique in the market. The response from the trade following Speciality and Fine Foods to the concept, branding and taste has been phenomenal. We were one of the most visited stands at the Show with some buyers coming back on consecutive days bringing colleagues with them.”
Both Allan and Sam Watts say they hope to make it available soon in retailers, delis, coffee shops, hotels and on board commercial flights.
Allan explains how the idea for it came about.
“My wife is not a good flyer and when we were coming back from America last year, she picked up a bottle which contained all sorts of additives that is supposed to help you relax. When we got back to Jersey, we thought there must be a natural drink that you can take that would do the same thing. But when we researched it, there was nothing.”
Dr Neil Stanley is a sleep expert and helped advise on the effects of Valerian. He says the drink will help massively.
“Sleep, or lack of it, is a huge issue globally. Our modern lives create all sorts of barriers to getting a proper night’s sleep, from stress at work to using mobile phones and laptops in bed. It’s important to have a regular bedtime routine and the bedtime drink is a part of that.”