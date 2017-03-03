Driest Winter For 20 Years

Jersey has experienced its driest winter for 20 years, according to the latest Jersey Met figures.

There was 193.4 mm of rain in December, January and February.

The 30 year average is 277.3 mm of rainfall.

The island also enjoyed almost 60 hours more sunshine than average, making it the 7th sunniest winter since records began in 1925.

Meanwhile, figures for February show the month was milder and wetter than average.

30% of the month’s rainfall fell in just one morning: Sunday 5th.

The average temperature for the month was 8 ° C – compared with the 30 year average of 6.5 ° C.

But there was less sunshine than average, making last month the dullest February for 11 years.