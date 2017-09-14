Navigation
Home
On Air
Digital Advertising
News
Island Info
Win
Charity
Contact
Listen Live
Now Playing:
NEWS
Drastic Rise In Disease Rates
14th September 2017
Visits to the doctor in Jersey are predicted to rise by a third within the next 20 years.
That is if the island’s population continues to grow as projected.
The States has been analysing trends in disease rates and the size and the age of the population.
It is estimated there will be an extra £143,000 GP consultations a year by 2036 – to 575,000.
Unless it is tackled, the number of obese islanders will grow by more than a quarter (28%) to 12,000.
Rates of dementia and diabetes and the number of patients needing end of life care are predicted to double.
Share this story:
« Previous Post