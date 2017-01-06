Dozens Of Cars At Risk Of Being Impounded

Up to 30 vehicles parked at the Rue de Pres Trading Estate are at risk of being impounded if they aren’t moved by the end of today.

The government has the legal right to confiscate the vehicles which are believed to have been left abandoned for months.

The registered owners have been notified about the situation.

Infrastructure Minister Deputy Eddie Noel said the department might be forced to permanently dispose of the cars:

”They could lose their vehicle because we can dump them in the recycling scheme or we can sell them to recover the cost of removing them.”

He said business owners in the area have expressed frustration because there of limited parking spaces:

”Leaving them in the street is not appropriate. They are valuable parking spaces because like everywhere in the island is very limited.”