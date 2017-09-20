Navigation
Domino’s Pizza Opens In Jersey
20th September 2017
Jersey’s first ever Domino’s Pizza store has opened on St Saviour’s Road.
Customers have the option to collect their pizzas from the store and ‘eat-in’ – although there is no table service.
Alternatively, pizza lovers can order a delivery.
But Franchisee Ian Morrow says they will initially only be delivering to certain parishes.
“In order to ensure the pizzas arrive hot and fresh, we’ve got fairly strict standards on how long it can take to deliver,”
he says.
“We aim for an 8-9 minute delivery drive time, and that’s limited us initially to where we actually deliver to on the island.
“To start with, we’re going to deliver to St Helier, St Clement, St Saviour and Grouville.”
He adds that a second store could be opened to serve the rest of the island – or the existing branch could look to extend its delivery window – if the initial offering proves successful.
Ian owns other stores in the UK, and he says the Jersey branch will operate the same pricing structure.
He adds that the Domino’s website and app are now available to Jersey customers.
Domino’s Jersey is open 11:00-23:15, Sunday to Thursday.
On Friday and Saturday nights, drivers will deliver pizzas until 02:15.
