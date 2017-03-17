Dog To Be Deported

A “pitbull terrier type” dog seized by Jersey’s Customs and Immigration Service is to be removed from the island.

The dog, called Giulietta – which was brought in on the Condor Rapide from St Malo – has been in the care of customs officers since the end of last month. A ministerial order has now been signed, meaning the canine will be “exported from the island in due course”.

A States spokesperson says the decision was made “in the interests of the animal’s welfare”.

This case follows that of Mr Bronx, who was returned to his owners in December, following a ten-month stay at Jersey’s animal shelter.

The suggestion of a different outcome this time around has now been realised, as Giulietta is to be removed from the island. It’s not yet clear where the dog will be sent.