Dog To Be Deported

17th March 2017

A “pitbull terrier type” dog seized by Jersey’s Customs and Immigration Service is to be removed from the island.

The dog, called Giulietta – which was brought in on the Condor Rapide from St Malo – has been in the care of customs officers since the end of last month. A ministerial order has now been signed, meaning the canine will be “exported from the island in due course”.

A States spokesperson says the decision was made “in the interests of the animal’s welfare”.

This case follows that of Mr Bronx, who was returned to his owners in December, following a ten-month stay at Jersey’s animal shelter.

The suggestion of a different outcome this time around has now been realised, as Giulietta is to be removed from the island. It’s not yet clear where the dog will be sent.

Mr Bronx file photo

