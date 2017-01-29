Dog Licences Need Renewing By Tuesday!

Dog owners are running out of time to get their licences for this year.

You must register your pet with your parish hall by Tuesday the 31st of January.

A licence must be purchased for every dog over the age of 6 months – only guide dogs are the exception. The licences cost £5, and last for a year – but if your form is received after the 31st January, you’ll be charged an extra £10 per dog.

Cheques should be m​ade payable to your parish.

Anyone who fails to get a dog licence will be charged double or face court proceedings.

For more information head to the States of Jersey website.