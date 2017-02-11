Do You Have The X-Factor?

Talent scouts from the X Factor are in Jersey for the TV show’s preliminary round of auditions.

They were at the Green Rooster for an open mic night yesterday, and today there’ll be auditions in a pop up studio at the Opera House.

Anyone over the age of 16 can go along, without booking, but anyone under 18 must have an adult with them.

You won’t be performing infront of the famous TV judges, as this is the preliminary round of auditions judged by the show’s producers and talent scouts. But, if you get through this stage you may end up singing on stage in front of Simon Cowell and his panel of judges.

Talent scout Toyah Dann told Channel 103:

‘It’s always difficult for us being on the other side of the camera, and easier for us, to say ‘work with your nerves, don’t be nervous’ cos we try and make it quite chilled, we want to have a nice chat with them, we’re relaxed, and we want to hear the best from them to make sure they can then try their hardest to get through to the judges.

With the nerves, do try and use them, get the adrenalin pumping, come in, be confident, talk to us, we want to hear all about why you want to audition, and why you want to sing, and we want to see who has got the X Factor.’