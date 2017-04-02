‘Do Something Awesome For Autism’

A Jersey charity has begun a month of fundraising, encouraging people to “do something awesome for Autism”.

World Autism Awareness Day – officially declared by the United Nations in 2007 – is marked on April 2nd.

In recognition, Jersey Autism has announced a number of events, aimed at raising awareness of the condition.

The charity estimates that there are 1,000 people in Jersey who are on the autism spectrum.

It describes the condition as “causing difficulties with social communication and interactions, as well as a restricted and repetitive range of behaviours, activities or interests.”

To kick-off the campaign, supporters braved the cold as they took part in a dawn swim at Anne Port on Saturday morning.

Fundraising and Marketing Manager, Caroline Moody, says there are a number of other events planned throughout the month.

“We’ve got the Easter Saturday Duck Race – which is always very popular – when 1,250 yellow plastic ducks with numbers on their bottoms get launched into Le Perquage at Sandybrook,” she says.

“Then we’ve got some abseiling at the end of the month, and we’ve got our popular L’Etacq and Back sponsored walk – that’s on the 3rd of April.”

In addition, Fort Regent’s dome will shine blue for the next week.

Meanwhile, the charity is asking offices, workplaces and schools to hold fundraising events and dress-down days where people wear different shoes.

Caroline says: “Whether it’s a croc and a stiletto, a Wellington boot and a flip-flop, or just a trainer and a brogue, we hope to see some wonderful combinations.

“This will draw attention to sensory issues and how it makes you feel a bit different as you go about your daily life.”

There’s more information about all the events here