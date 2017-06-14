‘Do Lunch’ For Healthy Eating Week

Islanders are being invited to ‘do lunch’, as part of a week-long charity campaign.

Caring Cooks wants people to get together to try healthy options, while raising money to empower youngsters to make better food choices.

As part of the first-ever Healthy Eating Week, there will also be pop-up cooking demos in town and a “smoothie bike”, which uses pedal power to mix up a fruit drink.

It will be at Voisins between 12 – 3pm.

Caring Cooks is working in island primary schools, teaching children about nutrition and food preparation skills.

Melissa Nobrega says it is important to get people thinking about what they’re eating.

Fort Regent is being lit red at night to highlight Healthy Eating Week.