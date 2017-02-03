Do Local Charities Need More Support?

Local charities are being asked to fill out a survey about what can be done to help them extend their services to support more people.

More than 900 groups make up the charity sector – making it one of the biggest industries in the island.

CEO of Jersey Community Partnership, Katie Griffiths, says they hope to highlight what struggles charities are facing:

”Once we understand those challenges in more detail, we can understand how we and the wider community can help them achieve their objectives.”

”We want to find out what is the future directions of the charities and what their purpose is.”

The results will be used to inform government officials, potential donors and other community groups.

You can find the survey here.