Disabled Islanders To Get Free Bus Passes

Islanders with disabilities will soon be given free bus passes, after States Members backed a proposition put forward by Deputy Montfort Tadier.

The Reform Party member has called the move a “lifeline” for local residents with conditions that prevent them from being able to drive or get around independently.

Deputy Tadier says he is “delighted” the passes will be available “imminently”.

He’s thanked States officers, Liberty bus staff and islanders for their lobbying efforts.