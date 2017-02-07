Direct Flights To Alderney Could Start In July

Direct flights could be introduced between Jersey and Alderney from July – if plans are approved.

UK company Wessex Aviation has applied to have two eight-seater planes, which could run services on up to four days a week.

It comes after Alderney’s government called for “expressions of interest” from air operators last year.

Alderney politician James Dent says three different companies gave positive responses.

“We have selected a preferred operator which we have to make final negotiations with,” he says.

“It’s not final yet, it’s not signed and sealed, but w’ere very hopeful that it can be re-established.

“In Alderney, we wanted to reinstate these flights for some time.

“In years gone by there was quite a lot of passenger traffic between Alderney and Jersey.”

Mr Dent believes the service would benefit residents and tourists in both islands.

He says: “We’re two neighbouring islands with a long tradition of cooperation.

“I think Jersey is becoming very much a hub for the Channel Islands: it’s seen as a very desirable route for people here in Alderney.

“We hope to be able to bring more visitors in and we hope that our residents may see it as an alternative route for the wider world.”

The Ports of Jersey says it ”welcomes the additional services and it awaits in interest”.