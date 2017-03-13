Did You See A Woman Get Hit By Two Cyclists?

Jersey Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman crossing the road from Route Du Fort car park to Cleveland road was hit by two cyclists.

The incident happened during peak hour at 7.45 on Friday morning.

Officers say the woman reached the central white line when she was hit by a male cyclist.

Subsequently, a second cyclist ran into both of them, causing all three to fall to the floor.

Police would like to speak to the cyclists involved, a man who picked up the woman from the ground, and a woman driving a white van who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 612 612.