Development Tax Could Raise £2.5m
23rd June 2017
A new development tax could raise £2.5 million a year.
Plans are afoot to charge developers or landowners a percentage of their profit from planning permissions.
Cash from the Jersey Infrastructure Levy (JIL) will go towards community improvements such as parks, public transport and footpaths.
The bulk of it will fund improvments in St Helier.
The Environment Minister is asking islanders what they think in a 10 week long consultation.
Developers could be asked to pay £85 per square metre on anything over 75 square metres (roughly the size of a two bedroom apartment).
Deputy Steve Luce insists it won’t mean large planning applications are more likely to be approved:
“The planning process will run very much separate to this levy process and it will be down to the applicant when they put their schemes in – they will know upfront what their contribution will be. The levy will have no influence on the planning process, the application or the determination of that process.”
The fund could be used for:
-
parks
-
tree planting
-
bus shelters
-
footpaths
-
cycle routes
-
flood defences