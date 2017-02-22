Deputy Slams Grouville Housing Project

Revised plans for a housing project near Keppel Tower do not match the existing heritage buildings in the area, according to the Parish Deputy.

Nearby resident Mary Herold won a court battle to overturn planning permission for the original proposal in 2015.

She said the development was too close to her historic home, Seymour Cottage.

The new application includes smaller and fewer homes, a pool, and the restoration of the tower as a stand alone building.

But the Deputy of Grouville, Carolyn Labey, says previous concerns have not been respected:

”Here we have these blocks, especially blocks C and D, built in this granite that in my mind is going to compete with the Tower and our seascape.

”I’m disappointed, I’m really disappointed.

”I think we should demand some sort of architecture of merit to sit in a such a prominent location.”

She describes the plan as “intrusive”, and says she’s spoken to the Herold family who feel the same:

”They are, like me, disappointed. It is big, clumsy blocks of slats in front of this heritage cottage, and there are a lot of heritage properties in that area.

”These blocks have no resemblance what-so-ever to our heritage, our seascape – nothing Jersey about them.”

Meanwhile, environmental campaigners say the updated application is a big improvement on the original design.

Jacqui Carrel, who is an Environmental Scientist for Save Our Shoreline, welcomes the idea of restoring Keppel Tower as a stand alone building:

”It’s good that the area around it is being cleared, so it is a stand alone building rather than a crumbling adjunct to some dreadful building.

”They are going to put the path back in front, so people can see it and walk around it.”

She says it’s important to get large developments right:

”Jersey lost its way on so many developments, and you could be in any country in the world. Some of them are absolute eyesores – real mistakes.

”Jersey is unique, and it has a lot of heritage.

”We aren’t against progression, we just want it to be sympathetic to Jersey.”