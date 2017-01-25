Deputy Invited To Event Led By Donald Trump

A Jersey politician will be attending the 65th National Prayer Breakfast in Washington where the new US President will address leaders from around the world.

The US Congress has been hosting the event every year since the 1950’s, inviting officials from 140 countries.

Deputy of St Lawrence, John Le Fondre, says he’s honoured to be invited, and is excited to hear what Donald Trump has to say:

”I think it’s always going to be interesting when a new President takes position. It will be very interesting to see how the new incumbent is going to express himself and the changes to the previous administration.”

A number of other meetings and conferences will be held over the course of a week giving officials more time to network.

Deputy Le Fondre – who is funding for the trip himself – adds it’s a great opportunity to put Jersey on the world map:

”It is important that we try and put our name out and explain who we are and what we stand for at all levels.

”We want people to understand Jersey and the Channel Islands, what our history is and what we contribute to the UK.”

The Prayer Breakfast is on the 2nd of February.