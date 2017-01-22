Defibrillator Installed At New North Quay

A publicly accessible defibrillator has been placed on the New North Quay in St Helier.

It is housed in a purpose built cabinet, with a heat pad which activates in colder conditions to ensure the defibrillator maintains the optimal temperature.

Users can get the code to open it by calling 999 in an emergency.

Ports of Jersey, which operates the site, has previously placed defibrillators at the Albert Pier, the Elizabeth Terminal and at Departures at the Airport.