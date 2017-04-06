Dead Woman’s Identity To Be Confirmed

The identity of a woman found dead in Victoria Street on Tuesday morning is likely to be confirmed today.

Jersey Police say a UK pathologist has been in the island carrying out a post-mortem examination.

A 58-year-old man – who was arrested at 14:50 on Tuesday – remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

In line with police rules, he is likely to be charged or released by mid-afternoon today.

Officers have confirmed that he was known to the woman who died, adding that there is “no suggestion of a threat to the wider community”.

On Tuesday, three other people were being treated as “key and significant witnesses”.

Channel 103 has been told to expect a further update later this morning.