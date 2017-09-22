De La Salle Turns 100

Brother Edward founded the school in September 1917.
The day started with a special mass at St Thomas’ Church and will end with a Centenary Ball this evening.
More events are planned over the next 8 months of the school calendar.
Organiser Leesa Sale says they want to make memories:
“We do want a legacy from this. It is lovely to celebrate with our past pupils, all our college community and our present community – but we must also think of the future, and that is very important to us.
I think De La Salle college has an excellent place within the community of the island, and any money raised from this will go to the development of a bursary fund for any future pupils who would like to join us on their La Sallian journey.”
Other main events for the coming year will include an Art exhibition, sports events a possibly a “Veterans walk.”