Cyclist Taken To Hospital Following Crash

A 51 year old cyclist has been taken hospital with a number of injuries following a collision with a silver BMW this morning.

Jersey Police says the crash happened at the overpass roundabout near Fitness First at around 7.15am.

The cyclist’s injuries aren’t believed to life-threatening or life-changing.

Anyone who saw the incident is being asked to phone Police on 612 612 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.