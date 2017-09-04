Cyber Attacks: 1/3 Finance Firms Unprepared

A third of local finance businesses are not prepared for a cyber attack, according to the Jersey Financial Services Commission.
A survey of 129 Jersey firms has found that 32% do not have a cyber incident response plan in place.
A similar number have not carried out an assessment of the risks posed to their business by cyber attacks.
John Harris, Director General of the JFSC, says: “Jersey has got a vulnerability in the sense we have densely populated financial services sector.
“We’re going to be a target. Therefore, our defences need to be pretty strong.
“There is a balance to be struck between being so fearful that we end up doing nothing online and continuing to enjoy the benefits of being online but with ever improving education, awareness and good practice as to how we use the internet and other tools, to stop those horrible instances where people end up losing valuable assets, information, money, and their lives being changed as a result.”
More than two thirds of the firms surveyed said they expect to spend more money on cyber security in the coming year.
The JFSC is now developing its own strategy to better oversee and monitor local companies.