Cuts To FNHC Too ‘Rushed’

Jersey’s Health Department has been accused of not giving Family Nursing and Home Care enough notice or information about its intentions to cut funding from the charity.

The Health Minister, Senator Andrew Green, announced his decision in September to slash £500,000 from the home care services as part of budget saving measures.

Patients then had just four months to sign up to a transitional financial assistance scheme.

A Scrutiny Panel review says this wasn’t long enough, and says the attempt to make these changes were in a ”short space of time without viable alternatives in place.”

Chairman of the Panel, Deputy Richard Renouf, says it wasn’t fair on the people who need the service the most.

”The problem was that some of the FNHC clients would suddenly have been met with hugely increased charges – commercial charges – and might not be in a position to afford those.

”The help that is going to come online wasn’t going to be made available by the original deadline that the Minister wanted to achieve.”

The findings also show there was a breakdown in communication between the Health Department and FNHC.

FNHC has also been criticised for not accepting the challenge it was presented with.

Deputy Renouf describes the situation as ”disappointing”.

”Unfortunately there had been a lack of communication from both sides over the funding and the breakdown of the costs involved in providing the service.

”There is still some work to be done on that, to help untangle a grant that is given by the Health Department.

Scrutiny has applauded the Health Department’s decision to delay the funding cuts until January 2018.

”This is enough time because social workers will be able to assess the clients of FNHC for either the long-term care scheme or a new benefit that is being introduced through income support.”