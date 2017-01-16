Custom Officers Confiscate Cannabis Worth £1.1m

Jersey custom officers have seized 64 kilograms of cannabis from a car arriving from Portsmouth.

Authorities found the drugs – worth £1.1 million – in the roof lining of a Mini Cooper travelling on the Commodore Clipper on Friday.

29 year old man Shane Ray has been charged in relation to the incident, and is due to appear in Jersey Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Immigration officers confiscated drugs worth £3.6 million last year.

Anyone with information regarding drug smuggling is asked to call Customs Drugs Freephone on 0800 735 5555.

You can read the Customs and Immigration Department’s information release here: