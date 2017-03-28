Brexit Report Calls For ‘Clarity’

More clarity is needed over Brexit and its implications for the Crown Dependencies, according to a long-awaited UK report.

The House of Commons Justice Select Committee says the UK government must “reaffirm” its commitment to the “constitutional relationship” with Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

The committee’s Chair, Bob Neill MP, says Theresa May’s government has acted well so far in making sure the islands’ views are heard.

However, the politician believes the situation still remains unclear – so he wants more discussions between the jurisdictions to take place.

“The UK leaving the EU will affect the Crown Dependencies in many ways,” he says.

“The Government has engaged well with the Islands so far, and there is no current suggestion of any divergence between their and the UK’s interests in relation to Brexit negotiations.

“However, it one were to arise, the current approach is unclear in ways that might become unhelpful to the Islands, and we therefore ask the Government for clarification.”

The report says the primary aim for the Crown Dependencies is to maintain their strong relationships with the UK.

It adds that the UK government must be willing to listen to the wishes of the Crown Dependencies, but says that “this may be more difficult to maintain as negotiations progress.”

There are also calls to make sure financial services, travel and exports are supported and protected during the negotiations.

The Prime Minister is due to trigger Article 50 tomorrow, formally beginning the process of leaving the EU.