Crowdfunding Care For Rescued Seals

They are both getting round the clock care after suffering several injuries including pneumonia.
Giving us an update on their condition, SteveByrne said: “Both pups continue on rehydration fluid feed and are under heat lamps and intensive care at the GSPCA.”
“Geoff George who is the main carer of marine mammals at the GSPCA is heading up their care and both have seen the vet and are on a number of treatments including antibiotics, wormers and we continue to do all we can for them as they are still very weak.
“Both seal pups are severely emaciated, dehydrated and suffering from slight pneumonia with a number of other injuries.”