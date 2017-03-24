Crowcroft Calls For Town Park Extension

The Constable of St Helier wants to see more green space at Gas Place, rather than houses.

An application to build 253 homes on Tunnell Street was approved by Jersey’s Planning Committee on Wednesday.

Constable Simon Crowcroft says while he disagrees with the decision, it means States Members can now debate his plan to extend the Millennium Town Park.

“I think St Helier has always accepted that it will bear the greatest responsibility in Jersey for accommodation, and indeed for the major part of the island’s business and other activities,” he says, “but there has to be a balance between providing homes and providing open space.”

“This part of St Helier is already very densely built-up and local residents need space for recreation and for children to play.”

He continues: “The Millennium Town Park is already extremely crowded – particularly in the summer – and to introduce 253 new apartments right next to it, with probably 1,000 or so new residents, is simply going to make it too crowded to function as a park.

“You cannot build on every spare square foot in St Helier, you have to allow sufficient space for people to play and enjoy all the benefits of parks.”

Local residents – who successfully objected to an application for a larger development last year – fear they ”will lose privacy and quality of life” when the apartments are constructed.

The revised plans include fewer homes, which will be be built further back from the road.

Resident Petricia McCredre is losing hope of blocking the project.

She says: “What’s the point? They’ll do it anyway. Whats the point?

“We’ve lost it – we won’t have any privacy any longer.

“We’ll be crushed up together, with cars everywhere.

