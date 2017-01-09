Crime At A Record Low

Crime is at a record low in the island, according to figures released by the States of Jersey Police.

2,898 crimes were reported to police in 2016: a reduction of 6% on the previous year.

It’s also the first time fewer than 3,000 crimes have been reported within a 12 month period.

Jersey Police says the figures highlight the growth of “public confidence” in the island’s force.

Crimes reported to Jersey Police

2015: 3,087

2016: 2,898

The force says one of the “biggest highlights” of the statistics – which will be released in its annual report later in the year – is a 14% reduction in domestic assaults.

265 were reported to officers in 2016, compared with 309 in the previous 12 months.

“Internal initiatives and external educational campaigns” are said to be behind the reduction.

Chief Officer Mike Bowron says: “It gives me great pleasure to share these figures with the public, and also to hear that islanders feel increasingly safe in their homes and communities.

“We will continue to make those who do have concerns feel safer by addressing what is important to them and any issues they have.

“It must be noted however that our calls to action by the public haven’t decreased and neither has the number of people brought through our custody suite.

“Rather, the nature of what we do has changed significantly and we as a Police Force must continually adapt to these demands.

“We must also adapt the way we work to the changing face of crime, training our staff to deal with cyber-crime and educate the public on how to keep themselves safe.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my colleagues and staff for all their hard work over the year and of course to the public for their ongoing support.

“We always welcome your feedback and will continue to provide the service and professionalism you require and of course expect.”