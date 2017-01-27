Cricket Coach Wins CI Sports Award

27th January 2017

Jersey Cricket’s Neil MacRae was crowned “Coach of the Year” at the 15th annual Channel Islands Sports Awards.

The islander guided his team through a successful summer, winning World Cricket League Five on home soil in May 2016.

Sark’s Carl Hester won the “Channel Islands’ Sports Personality of the Year” award.

The Dressage rider – who accepted the title via video-link from Amsterdam – adds the gong to the Olympic silver medal he won in Rio.

Jersey tennis player Scott Clayton and Jersey Reds Assistant Coach Alex Rae were also nominated for the coveted prize.

There were 7 awards up for grabs at the Hotel de France ceremony.

Among the other winners were:

  • Rising Star: Maya Le Tissier, 14-year-old Footballer from Guernsey
  • Team of the Year: Guernsey Men’s Hockey
  • Champion of Sport: Heather Watson, Wimbledon doubles Tennis champion from Guernsey
  • Judges Award For Achievement: St Clement’s Junior Football team, in recognition of winning a national trophy
  • Sporting Hero: Rob Halliwell, for his work with Jersey Cricket and Netball

The guest speaker at the ceremony was Olympic cyclist, Becky James.

