Cricket Coach Wins CI Sports Award

Jersey Cricket’s Neil MacRae was crowned “Coach of the Year” at the 15th annual Channel Islands Sports Awards.

The islander guided his team through a successful summer, winning World Cricket League Five on home soil in May 2016.

We caught up with Coach of the Year, Neil MacRae, who says "being a good coach is about giving everyone a chance" @CISPOTY pic.twitter.com/5JmkOOYInn — Channel 103 (@Channel103) January 26, 2017

Sark’s Carl Hester won the “Channel Islands’ Sports Personality of the Year” award.

The Dressage rider – who accepted the title via video-link from Amsterdam – adds the gong to the Olympic silver medal he won in Rio.

The winner of the Sports Personality of the Year is Sark's Carl Hester. The dressage rider is the only person to win the award twice!! pic.twitter.com/fTos6nkR6r — Channel 103 (@Channel103) January 26, 2017

Jersey tennis player Scott Clayton and Jersey Reds Assistant Coach Alex Rae were also nominated for the coveted prize.

There were 7 awards up for grabs at the Hotel de France ceremony.

Among the other winners were:

Rising Star: Maya Le Tissier, 14-year-old Footballer from Guernsey

Team of the Year: Guernsey Men’s Hockey

Champion of Sport: Heather Watson, Wimbledon doubles Tennis champion from Guernsey

Judges Award For Achievement: St Clement’s Junior Football team, in recognition of winning a national trophy

Sporting Hero: Rob Halliwell, for his work with Jersey Cricket and Netball

The guest speaker at the ceremony was Olympic cyclist, Becky James.