Crews Battle Blaze At St Mary Greenhouse

Jersey Fire and Rescue are investigating after a large fire in a St Mary greenhouse in the early hours of this morning.
Two fire engines were called at around 1am to the blaze, with twelve fire-fighters using water-jets and a special water carrier to put the fire out.
Neighbouring properties were told by police to stay indoors while the fire was being dealt with, with one water jet and two breathing apparatus wearers deployed in the greenhouse to put it out, while another water jet was used outside to stop the fire spreading.