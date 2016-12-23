Court Appearance For Man With Rape Charge

A man charged with rape is due to appear in Jersey’s Magistrates Court this morning.

The 31 year old also faces drug charges. Wayne Highfield – who was born in Germany – allegedly attacked a 25 year old woman in a St Helier property in December last year.

He is facing three counts of indecent assault and a drugs charge after being allegedly caught with cannabis.

He’s been on conditional bail since his last court appearance last month, and is due before Magistrate’s again today.