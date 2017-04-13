Cost Of Living Up 3%

The cost of living in Jersey has increased by almost 3% in a year, according to figures released today.

It represents the largest annual rise in prices since 2012.

The statistics are released as part of the Retail Prices Index (RPI), which is the main measure of inflation in the island.

It measures the change from quarter to quarter in the price of the goods and services purchased by an “average household” in Jersey.

Here are some of the report’s findings:

Fuel and light

The two items to see the largest price increases in the 12 months to March 2017.

In total, they rose by 10%.

This was largely due to the cost of domestic heating oil, which has gone up by 15 p per litre.

Gas and electricity prices were unchanged.

Household services

Includes school fees, postage costs and telephone charges.

Rose by 9%

Motoring

Saw a 6% increase in prices

This was driven by a hike in the price of petrol, diesel and insurance.

Food

1% more expensive than a year ago

Higher average prices on fish, tea, soft drinks, sugar, preserves and fresh vegetables

But average price of cereals, sweets, chocolate and some meats decreased

In total, the last year saw the largest increase in food prices since September 2014 (the cost of food had “generally decreased, on average” during 2015 and 2016)

Housing

2% increase

This was due to a rise in average rents, insurance and water charges

Mortgage interest payments were lower, on average, due to a reduction in the Bank of England base rate being passed on by some lenders

The price of clothing, footwear, household goods, leisure goods and personal goods and services remained flat, while fares and travel costs decreased by 3%.

When all this is considered, prices rose by 2.9% in the 12 months to March 2017.

Pensioners saw an even larger rise in the cost of living, as prices increased by 3% in a year.

It’s the sharpest jump for five years.

Meanwhile, families on Jersey’s lowest incomes saw a rise of 2.8% – the largest increase since September 2012.

Have you noticed an increase in prices? Let us know on Facebook