Cost Of Living In Jersey Increases

The cost of living in Jersey has increased by 1.9% in the 12 months to December, according to a report out today.

The Retail Prices Index, also known as the RPI, is the main measure of inflation in Jersey.

It measures the change in the price of the goods and services purchased by an average household in the island.

Today’s figures show that a rise in the cost of things such as postal services, motoring and alcohol have contributed to an overall increase of 1.9% in the last year.

The percentage is brought down by a decrease in the cost of some foods like sweets, chocolate and some meats.

However, vegetables, fish and tea and coffee are more expensive.

Smokers were hardest hit with tobacco increasing by 5%.