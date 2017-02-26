Cooker Causes Flat Fire

Islanders are being warned to remember to turn off cookers and never leave food unattended following a house fire in St Saviour.

Neighbours alerted the fire service after they saw smoke billowing from the window of the first floor bedsit yesterday afternoon.

The blaze ignited after the resident left a saucepan on the hob and forgot to turn it off.

The fire was contained to the pan but had caused a lot of smoke.

Watch Commander Andy Gallie says these types of incidents are happening too often:

”Unattended cooking is an all too common cause of domestic fires. In this particular incident, the fire damage was limited to the saucepan’s contents, but the smoke damage was more significant.

”Switching cooking appliances off at the plug, when not in use, is the best way to avoid this type of fire.’‘