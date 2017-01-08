Conway Street Work Continues

Work is continuing to widen the western side of the pavement on Conway Street today.

The project is aimed at making the town road safer by providing more space for pedestrians.

Drainage work is also being undertaken, while the existing Conway Street unloading bay is being relocated into Wharf Street.

The project is being carried out in 15 metre sections, beginning at the Commercial Street end.

It’s expected to be completed by mid-march.

Deputy Eddie Noel, Minister for Infrastructure said: “I am pleased we are able to get this project underway so soon in the new year, it will provide great benefit for pedestrians.

The west side pavement gets about three times as much use as the east and in busy lunchtimes it can be difficult for people to pass each other, so it is much needed.”