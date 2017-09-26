Navigation
NEWS
Constable Taylor Is New PAC Chairman
26th September 2017
Chris Taylor, the Constable of St John
The Constable of St John is the new Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.
Chris Taylor replaces Deputy Andrew Lewis, who resigned from the role earlier this month after he lost a Vote of Censure.
Constable Taylor was elected unopposed when this morning’s States sitting began.
He will now choose who will join him as Committee members.
Deputy Andrew Lewis
Constable Taylor was the only member of Deputy Lewis’ Committee not to resign after the St Helier politician was found to have breached the States Members’ Code of Conduct.
Deputy Judy Martin and the Constable of St Helier, Simon Crowcroft, both quit the PAC last month.
After losing the censure vote, Deputy Lewis subsequently resigned the Chairmanship – meaning the Committee fell.
The PAC is tasked with ensuring taxpayers’ money is being used for the purpose it is intended.
