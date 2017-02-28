Constable Still Fights For Businesses

St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft isn’t sure on his next move in the fight to protect businesses from having to pay for waste disposal. It comes after the Parish lost an appeal against a court ruling that ratepayers should pay a fee to have their rubbish removed. In return, St Helier sold land at Bellozanne at a reduced rate to the States.

The Bellozanne Covenant – which has exempted residents from paying since 1952 – was last year judged by the Royal C ourt to be ‘spent’.

Constable Crowcroft says he needs to assess the options left available to the Parish.

‘We do need to discuss the next steps and proceed in the best interests of the community. It’s important to emphasis that this isn’t about St Helier getting free rubbish disposal, it’s about an agreement that was made in good faith between the States and the Parish being honoured. I think the parishioners of other parishes will understand. When you make a covenant on a piece of land you don’t expect it to be overturned.’

He’s looking at what options he has left to protect Parish businesses and is disappointed by the outcome of the appeal:

‘Both courts have said what the covenant doesn’t do, but none of them have appreciated the fact that the parish of St Helier signed the covenant with the States in good faith, 65 years ago. They haven’t really explained why there aren’t supporting documents saying it was meant to last for ever.’