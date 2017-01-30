Constable Defends £65K Town Land Purchase

The Constable of St Helier has defended the decision to spend up to £65,000 of residents’ money on developing a plot of land at Havre des Pas, saying the parish “negotiated a good price”.

Parishioners voted unanimously to go ahead with the purchase at a meeting last week.

The Town Hall has been criticised for the expenditure, which comes just weeks after an announcement Avranches Day Nursery is to close, with the loss of 19 jobs.

But Simon Crowcroft says the situations are not linked.

“Avranches Day Nursery is closing because it’s losing more than £100,000 each and every year: it’s financially just not viable,” he says.

“This plot of land will be there forever and there will be negligible ongoing maintenance costs for it.

“I think buying open space for public use is really important – it’s the same reason that people have fought to preserve People’s Park.

“People care very much about open space in Jersey, particularly in St Helier.”

Constable Crowcroft adds that there is a “good business case” for the purchase, which he says will bring a host of “environmental and social” benefits.

The parish has agreed to buy the land from the current owner for £30,000.

The portion of land in question sits on the “beach” side of Havre des Pas, between the sea wall and the road.

St Helier already owns three areas to the west of the site, and is aiming to extend its recently completed “garden area”.

Simon Crowcroft says the land was independently valued before the price was agreed.

He says: “It’s always a worry when you have got the last piece of the jigsaw – which is what this plot was – and we were a bit concerned that the landowner would try to up the price because they would know we wanted it very much.

“In fact, in terms of price per square-metre, it compares with the cost of the other plots that were bought in the last 10 years or so.

“We negotiated a good price.”