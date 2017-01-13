Constable Considering No Confidence Vote

The Constable of St John, Chris Taylor, says he’s considering issuing a vote of no confidence following a damning report into the Jersey Innovation Fund.

The Comptroller and Auditor General’s review of the government fund found “significant failings” and even potential criminal activity.

It also revealed that £1.4 million of taxpayers’ money is at risk of being written off.

Constable Taylor says: “This seems to be a serious problem, nobody is taking responsibility.

“When things fail, heads must roll – not just officers’ heads, but the relevant politicians’ heads.

“Whether they are the Chief Minister, or the Assistant Minister, or whatever post they hold, if they makes such catastrophic errors then they should be removed from the Assembly, and they should resign their post.

“The problem with a vote of no confidence is it is unlikely to succeed,” he continues.

“What is of great concern to me, is the level of honour within the Assembly appears to be very low.

“I’d expect a far greater degree of people saying, ‘it was my responsibility, I should resign,’ and it’s not happening.

“It’s very sad that people can’t accept their responsibilities.”

The Public Accounts Committee is to launch its own investigation into the fund, after the Comptroller and Auditor General criticised the “confusion” about who was accountable for the public money it gave out.

The Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, has said that details of who signed off on the loans will be made public in the States, with a statement due next week.