Constable Condemns Horse Attack

The constable of St Peter says ”words have failed him” following a violent attack on a horse in his Parish.

The animal has been left permanently disfigured after someone stabbed it in the face at a private property along La Grande Route de St Pierre.

The incident happened on Monday lunchtime between 12.45pm and 1.45pm.

Constable John Refault is urging witnesses to come forward:

“I strongly advise them to go to the Police as someone who has done that could disfigure something else too. It is horrific to think they could do that to an animal somewhere else, maybe in a quieter location.

For someone to go out and deliberately stab a horse is a disgrace – I can’t even comprehend how someone in their right mind would think to do such a thing.”

If you have any information that might help Jersey Police with their enquiries, please call 612612, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or contact the Force via their Facebook and Twitter pages.