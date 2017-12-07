Conservation Cooking: The ‘Climavore’ Diet

Students from Highlands College have been learning to make food that benefits the environment.
Creative duo, Cooking Sections, have been working across the British Isles to create a diet called ‘Climavore’, which introduces food that is not only healthy, but has a positive impact on marine life.
Examples include Mussel ketchup, chocolate kelp ice-cream, tidal crispbread and oyster cocktails.
Curator at The Morning Boat, which is helping with the project, Kaspar Wimberley says it’s an important initiative:
“We’re looking at using these foods in creative ways to get us excited about them, get us eating them, get us thinking about how we could maybe farm them in the future as a way of mitigating the effects of climate change and creating a healthy environment in the sea.”
Some of the dishes will be shown at a public event in February, before appearing in food establishments across the island later in 2018.
Alon Schwabe explained why he and fellow artist Daniel Fernández Pascual began the Climavore project:
“When we walk into the supermarket, we encounter all four seasons at once – spring, summer, autumn, winter – on the supermarket aisles they have ceased to exist. With Climavore, we’re trying to think which new seasons affect how we live, for example, a season of polluted oceans or flash floods, and we’re here looking into the state of the water around Jersey to investigate that.”
The Culinary Arts students went on a field trip to La Rocque, where they had to gather some local ingredients:
They then returned to the kitchen to prepare the dishes:
The next stage of the project is to launch ‘The Climavore Network’ – partnering with local restaurants to offer sustainable options on their menus.