Condor Sailings To St Malo Cancelled

Thousands of passengers are set to have their travel plans disrupted after Condor Ferries sailings between the islands and St Malo have had to be cancelled.
It’s due to French port staff striking today and tomorrow, meaning boats won’t be able to dock.
The Condor Rapide
The CEO of Condor Ferries, Paul Luxon, acknowledged the disruption will be infuriating for passengers:
‘We are incredibly disappointed that through the actions of others our services are being cancelled so we have called in additional resources in our customer services’ department to ensure we speak to everyone and provide assistance with changing their travel plans.’
Condor Ferries have said they’re in discussions with airlines to see if they’re able to charters flights to the nearby Dinard Airport for passengers should they wish to use them.
The following services have been cancelled:
1 December 2017
14:30 Jersey to St Malo
18:35 St Malo to Jersey
19:35 Jersey to St Malo
2 December 2017
All sailings between Jersey and St Malo are cancelled.