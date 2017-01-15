Condor Liberation Sailings Cancelled

Condor has been forced to cancel Liberation sailings between Jersey and St Malo today due to strong wind gusts and high tides.

However, an additional Clipper service has been added to the schedule to accommodate for passengers whose sailings are disrupted by the weather.

The ferry company has given this travel update:

”After further monitoring of the weather conditions for Sunday 15th January 2017, wind speeds continue to be outside of the safe operating limits for high speed crafts in St Malo port, with wind gusts exceeding 32 knots.

”This has been further compounded by high water and a tide of 11 metres resulting in a lack of shelter from incoming winds from a North Westerly direction.

”As a result and after liaising with the Master it has been necessary to cancel the JSY-STM and STM-JSY calls for Sunday 15th January, Liberation will now terminate in Jersey.

”It is anticipated that conditions will improve for Monday 16th January, and Liberation will resume her service as scheduled.”

The Liberation will now operate to the following schedule:

From Poole to Guernsey

Planned Times: Departure 12:45 Arrival 15:45

Rescheduled Times: Departure 12:45 Arrival 15:45 From Guernsey to Jersey

Planned Times: Departure 16:20 Arrival 17:20

Rescheduled Times: Departure 16:20 Arrival 17:20 From Jersey to St Malo

Planned Times: Departure 18:00 Arrival 20:20

Rescheduled Times: Departure CXXL Arrival CXXL From St Malo to Jersey

Planned Times: Departure 20:55 Arrival 21:05

Rescheduled Times: Departure CXXL Arrival CXXL