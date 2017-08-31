Condor Advert Banned By Regulator

An advert on Condor’s website has been banned, after it was found to be in breach of UK rules.
The ferry operator had claimed that passengers could book fares from £32 per person each way, with a car.
But the Advertising Standards Authority has upheld a complaint made by a member of the public who said they were unable to find a booking at the advertised price.
Condor had said that a minimum of 10% of sailings were available at the promotional price, but the ASA ruled that the advert was misleading.
The ferry operator says it accepts today’s ruling.
It says it will make its prices easier to search for, while only advertising ‘best from’ prices if they are genuinely available to a reasonable number of passengers.
Condor adds that it will not repeat a “from” price claim unless there is sufficient space available at the promoted price, and terms and conditions are clearly stated.
The ASA’s ruling in full
The ASA considered consumers would understand the claim “UK from £32pp each way with your car” to mean that a significant proportion of sailings to and from UK destinations throughout the year would be priced at £32 per person if they were travelling with a car.
We considered many consumers were likely to use Condor Ferries for holiday travel, and would therefore expect from the ad that they would be able to purchase both their departure and return sailings at the “from” price point.
We considered that consumers would understand that not all sailings would be priced at £32, but would expect to be able to find the price in the ad across a range of dates that would suit their needs if they booked in advance.
Condor Ferries were not able to provide pricing information as it stood at the time the ad was seen by the complainant.
Instead they provided evidence relating to their pricing as it was on 30 June 2017 at which point they were advertising a price point of “from £59”, for sailings during the period June 2017 to March 2018.
We noted that we had not seen evidence relating to the number of sailings available at £32 when the complainant saw the ad, and that therefore the price claims in that ad had not been substantiated.
Notwithstanding that, we understood that the evidence Condor Ferries provided demonstrated their general process for calculating their pricing claims, and we therefore reviewed how they had calculated their updated “from £59” pricing claim.
We noted many of the journeys at that price point were during off-peak travel periods, with long periods where that price was not available.
While there were sailings available at the “from” price, the opportunity to travel back to the departure point at the same price was restricted; in some instances return sailings at the “from” price were not available back to the departure point for 20 days after the departure date.
We therefore considered the availability of return sailings was not what consumers would expect based on the claim in the ad.
We also noted that when we searched for sailings on the website, which the evidence indicated should have been available at the £59 price point, we were not able to find those sailings available at that price.
Condor Ferries stated that the terms of the offer were available on their website when consumers clicked through from the ad.
However, while we noted that a qualification was included in small print at the bottom of the landing page, we considered the fact that the price was “based on two adults travelling with a vehicle up to 5m long and 1.85m high”, and that “Prices vary depending on time of year and demand”, were significant limitations to the offer which should have been stated in the banner ad.
Because we had not seen evidence relating to the availability of sailings at £32, and we were further concerned that the general process used by the advertiser to calculate their “from £X” pricing claims was not adequate to support such claims, we concluded the claim “UK from £32 pp* each way with your car” had not been substantiated and was misleading.
We also considered that the ad breached the Code because it did not state significant limitations and qualifications.
Condor’s full statement in response to the ASA’s ruling
We promote travel to and from the Channel Islands by featuring a mixture of reasons to travel including events and local attractions with price led offers that attract the consumer’s attention.
Like many airlines and other transport providers, our ads often feature a ‘from price’ and presenting our fares this way enables consumers to compare sea travel with their air alternatives as we compete on some of our routes with airlines like Flybe, Aurigny and EasyJet.
When our promotions are on sale we have always paid close attention to make sure there is sufficient space available at the promoted price throughout.
We accept the ruling of the Advertising Standards Authority and have taken steps to improve our archiving of availability data about promotional fares.
We have already provided the ASA with the assurance they requested as a follow up to their ruling ‘not to repeat a “from” price claim unless we are able to substantiate that it is a genuine price available to a reasonable proportion of customers and that significant limitations and qualifications are clearly stated.