Condemned Care Home ‘Is Safe For Residents’
21st September 2017
St Helier House will have to close by March 2019
Jersey’s Fire and Rescue service insists a care home found to be covered in combustible cladding is safe for residents.
Fire crews say they will be unable to issue a certificate beyond that point – unless major changes are made.
But they have told the home’s 44 residents that they can continue to live in the Westmount Road building for the next 18 months.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Paul Brown, says: “We have powers under law to require immediate action to be taken where there is an immediate risk to life.
“We have not used those powers.
“We’ve issued a notice of requirement outlining extra precautions that can be taken by the parish of St Helier.
“The parish has already completed a number of those extra precautions, and they are progressing the others.”
He adds: “We’ve put in extra measures; the parish has put in extra measures already.
“As a result of that, we at the Fire and Rescue service are satisfied that the building can remain occupied in the short-term.”
Firefighters have visited a number of buildings – including high-rise flats – since the Grenfell Tower blaze
Fire crews discovered the combustible cladding when they conducted a safety audit of the residential home in the wake of the Grenfell Tower blaze.
Around 80 people died in the inferno in June.
Although the St Helier House cladding is different to that used on the West London building, firefighters say it does not meet current safety standards.
Teams have also visited Jersey’s high-rise buildings, schools and nurseries since the Grenfell Tower disaster.
The Constable of St Helier, Simon Crowcroft
Town Constable Simon Crowcroft has announced plans to spend £30,000 on St Helier House – which was built in 1963 – to ensure it can remain open until its fire certificate expires.
But Mr Brown says the decision to close the home after that date “is more about the financial viability of the building.”
He says: “It would be possible to keep the building open in the longer term, but there would need to be significant amount of money spent on it.
“Removing and replacing the cladding would be a very expensive undertaking.”
Between now and March 2019, fire crews have asked for residents with the greatest mobility impairments to be moved to the building’s lower floors.
Among a number of other changes, a trained fire warden will be employed to patrol the building each night, new fire doors will be added to long corridors, and additional fire safety steps will be introduced in the kitchen.
The home will also not be accepting any more residents.