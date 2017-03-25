Concert Tonight Is ‘A British Celebration’

Almost 300 pupils from 35 island schools will take to the Fort Regent stage this evening, at a gala evening organised by the Jersey Music Service. The island’s Youth Orchestra, Guitar ensemble and the Singcredibles are just some of the groups due to perform in front of the Gloucester Hall audience.

The concert – which is meant as a celebration of British music and culture – will culminate in a ‘Last night of the Proms’-style finale.

The theme of the evening is ‘A British Celebration’.

JMS Principal Dr Graham Cox says it’s a good opportunity for the youngsters to develop as musicians:

The gala concert begins at 7 o’clock.